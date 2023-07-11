Howdy cookbook fans!

And welcome to your Tuesday news digest! For those of you who are new here, thanks to the cookbooks of The Bear, this is what Stained Page News is normally about. Cookbook news, book deals, new releases, ephemera. Make yourselves at home, and welcome!

Lots of cookbook news today so let’s go!

I don't know if we have enough recipes for it, but I can guarantee you that I'm working on my own cookbook. I've been working on it for some time, and I have such a curated, beautiful collection of recipes. I'm deep in going through my old journals right now. I have all these journals and I gave these to The Bear, for the writers to page through just to see how chefs are insane and my crazy notes. But yeah, I've been trying to do a cookbook for a long time.

—Speaking of The Bear, this was how Courtney Storer, the show’s culinary producer, responded when Vanity Fair asked her if there was a The Bear: The Cookbook on the way. [VF]

Film Celebrates India’s Cookbook Queen Tarla Dalal

Tarla, a biopic based on the life of Indian celebrity chef, TV star, and incredibly prolific cookbook author Tarla Dalal, was released on July 7. It stars Huma Qureshi as the titular character, who wrote over 100 books in her life, starting with 1974’s The Pleasures of Vegetarian Cooking, and sold over 10 million copies over the course of her career. She also ran an incredibly popular recipes website, TarlaDalal.com. Dalal died in 2013 at 77.

Adorably, to celebrate the film’s release, Qureshi’s restaurateur father has launched a menu item that Dalal was known for at his Delhi restaurants, Saleem’s. Batata Musallam are stuffed potatoes cooked in a rich sauce, and were Dalal’s vegetarian riff on Murg Musallam, which is typically made with chicken. I couldn’t find her recipe for it online, but here’s her version made with eggplant. She also made it with cauliflower.

Tarla has gotten kind of middling reviews, but most agree Qureshi is the highlight. (My favorite headline is “Interesting life, but the movie required some tadka to rustle hard.”) You can stream the film if you have a ZEE5 subscription now. (If you see it pop up on any of other US-based streaming platforms, let me know in the comments?)

GET THIS BOOK The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has released The Juneteenth Celebration Cookbook 2023, featuring recipes from the university’s faculty and staff, as well as the broader community, that celebrate Juneteenth. Proceeds go to the school’s annual Juneteenth celebration, in addition to diversity initiatives. You can get a copy of the book for $20 here. [UALR]

Photo: Johnson Publishing Company Archive. Courtesy J. Paul Getty Trust and Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Okay that’s all for me for today! Y’all have heard from me three times in five days so I’m gonna cool my jets for the rest of the week. See you again Tuesday!