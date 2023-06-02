Howdy Cookbook Fans!

And welcome to your June cookbook releases issue. There are a REASONABLE number this month, thank goodness, which is why you are actually getting this on time. (*glares at May*)

Anyway, June is a small but mighty crew: Tandoori cooking adapted for home ovens! Punny fun pies for all 50 states! Southern-Asian food! Some famous TikTok guys I’ve never heard of til now! Goan baking! Iranian food and Iranian-Italian food! TOMATOES! SANDWICHES!!!!

Let go June!

The Stained Page News June 2023 Cookbook Preview

Maunika Gowardhan , author of last year’s Thali, returns with Tandoori Home Cooking , a collection of recipes that takes traditional tandoor-cooked dishes and repurposes them for conventional ovens and/or grills. Recipes include Aslam Butter Chicken; Zafrani Paneer Tikka; Apple, Beet and Mooli Salad; Garlic and Ghee Naan; Mango and Pistachio Kulfi; and Jal Jeera. Hardie Grant, June 6.

Blueberries for Sal Cookbook !!!! My mom loves the original Blueberries for Sal book by Robert McCloskey, and we read it a lot when I was little. Anyway, now you can make all kinds of blueberry stuff! Just don’t share with BEARS. (Spoiler?) Exclamation points!!! Clarkson Potter, June 6.

Okay so this is one of those that I sort of kind of can’t tell when and where it’s being released, but it’s available on Bookshop as of June 6, so I am including it! Mrs K M Mathew’s Finest Recipes is a collection of recipes from Annamma Mathew , editor, recipe columnist, and cookbook author. The book’s cover/the NYT called her “Kerala’s leading cookbook author,” and she published 24 books before her death in 2003. This seems to be an anthology of her greatest hits. Ebury, June 6.

Get your whole hog on with Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque, a father-and-son project by Ed Mitchell and Ryan Mitchell, with Zella Palmer. The Mitchells run Mitchell’s Ribs, Chicken & B-B-Q in Wilson, North Carolina (and are opening a restaurant in Raleigh this summer). Ecco, June 6.

Baking…for your grill? Yes: DJ BBQ’s Backyard Baking by Christian “DJ BBQ” Stevenson , Chris Taylor , and David Wright will teach you how to use your kettle grill to make hamburger buns, bread, bagels, brownies, and presumably a few things that don’t start with “b.” Quadrille, June 6.

Irish chef Daniel Lambert has 318k followers on TikTok, has a specialty in what he calls “emotional cooking,” and is the kind of guy who says food turns him on a lot. His first cookbook, Lush , is full of recipes that are “golden, crunchy and moreish” including Salt and Chilli Chicken, Irish-style Potato Nachos, Cheeseburger Tacos, and a whole chapter called “So Wrong But So Right.” Harper Collins Ireland, June 6.

I am listening: Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea is by Smyrna, Georgia native Natalie Keng , and the dishes draw on her Chinese heritage and her Southern upbringing. The result is recipes like Fried Chicken Spring Rolls With Honey, Rainbow Black-Rice Salad, Okra and Tomato Stir-Fry, and more. Gibbs Smith, June 6.

The Prairie Kitchen Cookbook is a very wholesome-looking book (it literally has the word “wholesome” in the sub-title) by the writer behind the blog Under a Tin Roof, Kayla Lobermeier. Page Street, June 13.

Great Sandwiches is a book of GREAT SANDWICHES, okay? By Katherine Bebo , who runs through classic combos, international favorites, and some of her own creative combinations. Dog n Bone, June 13.

Spice expert Lior Lev Serarz returns with A Middle Eastern Pantry , and exploration of pantry staples and recipes that use them from across the region. Clarkson Potter, June 13.

Grow, cook, and preserve your own vegetables with Seed to Table by Luay Ghafari of the blog Urban Farm and Kitchen. Yellow Pear Press, June 13.

Stacey Mei Yan Fong honors each state (and then some) with a pie in 50 Pies, 50 States . Think Sweet Tea Peach Pie with Pecan Crumble for Georgia, that kind of thing. (Some of them are punny! Some of them are savory!) Voracious, June 13.

Nick DiGiovanni, a former MasterChef contestant with over 10 million followers on both TikTok and YouTube, is out with Knife Drop, which is his whole thing (get it like mic drop but it’s a knife). (Please don’t actually drop knives, they are sharp.) DK, June 13.

Australian Lara Lee is back with a follow-up to 2020’s Coconut & Sambal: A Splash of Soy takes inspiration from flavors and ingredients used across the Asian continent for recipes like Tom Yum Bloody Mary, Sambal Patatas Bravas, Cheesy Kimchi Linguine with Gochujang Butter, and more. Bloomsbury, June 13.

Seeing a lot of cookbooks focused on minimizing food waste recently, and this is a fun one: Perfectly Good Food is by sisters Margaret Li and Irene Li (of Mei Mei Dumplings) seeks to help you actually use up all the food you buy. Novel! Important! Norton, June 20.

GBBOer Crystelle Pereira draws on her international travels as well as her Portuguese-Goan roots for Flavor Kitchen , with half sweet and half savory baking recipes. Kyle, June 20.

Simply Tomato offers, well, simply tomato recipes like Tomato and Zucchini Gratin, Classic Panzanella, Tomato Risotto, and Stuffed Tomatoes with Spiced Beef Piccadillo. By Martha Holmberg, co-author of Six Seasons etc. Artisan, June 20.

Pomegranates and Artichokes is Saghar Setareh’s exploration via recipes of a childhood in Iran, an adulthood in Italy, and the places the two intersect. Recipes include “Sicilian-style stuffed artichokes, guinea hen braised with pomegranate, sweet-sour meatballs from Aleppo, a Roman ricotta and wild cherry pie, and a velvety Middle Eastern milk pudding.” Pretty cover. Interlink, June 20.

Speaking of Iran, Sofreh by Brooklyn chef Nasim Alikhani with Theresa Gambacorta is a collection of recipes served at the restaurant of the same name, including Sour Cherry Rice, Roasted Cauliflower with Shallot Yogurt and Pistachios, Sour Chicken Stew, Rosewater and Cardamom Custard, and everything you need to make Iranian breakfast at home. Knopf, June 27.

More Books I’m Excited About…