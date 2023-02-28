Howdy cookbook fans!

I feel like this is maybe the only way to properly do a sushi cookbook? Sushi chef Seiichi Sakanishi , art director Kazuhiko Tajima , and photographer Hiroshi Yoda joined forces to create Sushi Secrets , a spare, gorgeous cookbook that shows and tells the art of sushi. In Japanese and English. Pie International, March 7.

Ottawa chef Joe Thottungal (with Anne DesBrisay ) looks at the dishes of his native Kerala region of India, and presents 85 simple signature recipes in My Thali . Figure 1, March 7.

Y’all love a man in a kilt! TikTocker @hebrideanbaker aka Coinneach MacLeod is releasing his follow up to last year’s The Hebridean Baker, The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen. For those playing along at home, MacLeod has about 250k followers, which is honestly on the low end for TikTok to cookbook deals, let alone two! But the people want what they want.

White Moustache yogurt company founder Homa Dashtaki shares what she knows best in Yogurt & Whey , a book that looks at Iranian methods of making and straining yogurt, alongside recipes for what to do with these two ingredients once you have them. Recipes range from cocktails to breakfasts to desserts, with some (but not all) Iranian specialties among them. Isn’t that cover dreamy? Norton, March 7.

Bristol pie shop Pieminister focuses on “ethical and sustainable pie-making,” which means thinking about stuff like reducing food waste, sustainable packaging, etc. And now they have a cookbook! Pieminister Live & Eat Pie shares Tristan Hogg and Jon Simon recipes for Chicken & Ham, Steak & Ale, Jackfruit Steak & Black Pepper, Tofu, Leek & Smoked Garlic and Paneer, Potato & Chilli, with vegan and gluten-free options. Kyle, March 7.

Any Nigel Slater fans out there? His new book, A Cook’s Book, is a memoir of sorts, packed with personal essays and recipes for “his favorite childhood food memories and culinary inspirations.” 150 recipes (! long for him, 512 pages!) include Pumpkin Laksa, Cheesy Greens and Potatoes, Spiced Zucchini with Spinach, Beet and Lamb Patties, Pork and Lemon Meatballs, Mushroom and Dill Tart, and Blackcurrant Macaroon Tart. Ten Speed, March 7.

She’s baaaaack: Alison Roman’s Sweet Enough , her first baking book, is on its way. (Fun fact, according to some Substack widget buried deep in the settings, the newsletter SPN shares the most subscribers in common with is Roman’s a newsletter .) The words she uses to describe the recipes in this book are "casual, effortless, chic" with a Roman-esque twist, including Salted Lemon Pie, Raspberries and Sour Cream, Toasted Rice Pudding, and Caramelized Maple Tart. Clarkson Potter, March 28.

Chefwise by Shari Bayer is described as "a What They Don't Teach You at Harvard Business School for the hospitality industry." Restaurant pros from around the world—including Massimo Bottura, Jeremy Chan, Tom Colicchio, Nina Compton, Wylie Dufresne, Suzanne Goin, Enrique Olvera, Eric Ripert, Clare Smyth, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Alice Waters—share the best lessons they've learned over the course of their careers.

