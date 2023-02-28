Introducing the Cookbooks of March 2023!
Cheerful, easy-going cookbooks for spring.
Howdy cookbook fans!
And welcome to your March new releases round-up! If I had to pick one word to describe this batch of titles it would be SIMPLE. So many books that offer to cut down on fuss, remove obstacles to getting dinner (or dessert) on the table, help you deal with leftovers, and much more. I hope that has you breathing a little easier; help is on the way!
Today's issue of Stained Page News is brought to you by Hardie Grant Publishing and Lune: Croissants All Day, All Night, the debut cookbook from the world-renowned croissant bakery in Australia. In the book, author Kate Reid elevates croissant pastry from a classic breakfast staple to a refined vehicle for breakfast, lunch and dinner, showcasing why Lune Croissanterie is one of the most talked about bakeries in the world.
The Stained Page News March 2023 Cookbook Preview
I feel like this is maybe the only way to properly do a sushi cookbook? Sushi chef Seiichi Sakanishi, art director Kazuhiko Tajima, and photographer Hiroshi Yoda joined forces to create Sushi Secrets, a spare, gorgeous cookbook that shows and tells the art of sushi. In Japanese and English. Pie International, March 7.
Ottawa chef Joe Thottungal (with Anne DesBrisay) looks at the dishes of his native Kerala region of India, and presents 85 simple signature recipes in My Thali. Figure 1, March 7.
Y’all love a man in a kilt! TikTocker @hebrideanbaker aka Coinneach MacLeod is releasing his follow up to last year’s The Hebridean Baker, The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen. For those playing along at home, MacLeod has about 250k followers, which is honestly on the low end for TikTok to cookbook deals, let alone two! But the people want what they want.
White Moustache yogurt company founder Homa Dashtaki shares what she knows best in Yogurt & Whey, a book that looks at Iranian methods of making and straining yogurt, alongside recipes for what to do with these two ingredients once you have them. Recipes range from cocktails to breakfasts to desserts, with some (but not all) Iranian specialties among them. Isn’t that cover dreamy? Norton, March 7.
Bristol pie shop Pieminister focuses on “ethical and sustainable pie-making,” which means thinking about stuff like reducing food waste, sustainable packaging, etc. And now they have a cookbook! Pieminister Live & Eat Pie shares Tristan Hogg and Jon Simon recipes for Chicken & Ham, Steak & Ale, Jackfruit Steak & Black Pepper, Tofu, Leek & Smoked Garlic and Paneer, Potato & Chilli, with vegan and gluten-free options. Kyle, March 7.
Any Nigel Slater fans out there? His new book, A Cook’s Book, is a memoir of sorts, packed with personal essays and recipes for “his favorite childhood food memories and culinary inspirations.” 150 recipes (! long for him, 512 pages!) include Pumpkin Laksa, Cheesy Greens and Potatoes, Spiced Zucchini with Spinach, Beet and Lamb Patties, Pork and Lemon Meatballs, Mushroom and Dill Tart, and Blackcurrant Macaroon Tart. Ten Speed, March 7.
Italian food expert Katie Parla’s latest cookbook is the self-published (!) Food of the Italian Islands. The book covers Sicily, Sardinia, and many smaller islands—pasta, flatbreads, and tiny fish, ahoy. March 7.
London chef Lerato Umah-Shaylor puts her own spin on the classics of African cuisines “from Nigeria to Madagascar and Morocco to South Africa” in Africana. Recipes include Spice Island Coconut Fish Curry, Harissa Leg of Lamb with Hibiscus, Senegalese Yassa, Tunisian Tagine, South African Malva Pudding, and “the secret to the perfect Jollof.” (Umah-Shaylor is originally from Lagos, so presumably that perfect jollof is as well.) Amistad, March 7.
Canadian baking queen Anna Olson is out with a 464-page baking bible called Baking Wisdom. The recipes “are grouped together by commonly shared technique or principle, so you can see how one foundation recipe can be built upon to create many more complex creations.” Appetite by Random House, March 14.
YouTuber Pailin Chongchitnant (Pailin’s Kitchen, 1.7 million subscribers) is out with her second cookbook, Sabai. According to the book’s marketing copy, the word “sabai” is used for “The state of being when you're at ease. Comfortable. Relaxed.” and accordingly the book is comprised of 100 easy Thai dishes. Appetite by Random House, March 14.
The Kitchen and the Studio is a cookbook/memoir/art book by longtime married couple John and Mallory O'Connor. It’s a food memoir and a romance memoir and an art memoir, the book was the couple’s pandemic project. Atmosphere Press, March 14.
Looking to cut down on your food waste? Tamar Adler’s latest, The Everlasting Meal Cookbook, is 560 pages dedicated to using up your leftovers. That is ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED recipes for leftovers. No excuses!!! (This is of course an accompaniment to Adler’s 2012 title An Everlasting Meal. Scribner, March 14.
My Vermont Table is the first non-baking book from Food Network host and cookbook author Gesine Bullock-Prado. (She is also sister to famous person Sandra Bullock.) Vermont food! Blueberries, maple syrup, asparagus, various cheeses, and so on. Countryman, March 14.
This is fun: Recipe for Disaster by Alison Riley collects stories of, well, disasters and recipes that go along with them. Contributors include Samantha Irby, Alice Waters, Bowen Yang, Michael W. Twitty, Cey Adams, Chelsea Peretti, Simon Doonan, Meshell Ndegeocello, Brian Lehrer, Gabrielle Hamilton, Becca Blackwell, Jacqueline Woodson, Sarah Silverman, Raul Lopez, and Thundercat. Chronicle, March 14.
Everyday Grand is the second cookbook from blogger Jocelyn Delk Adams, written with Olga Massov. Focusing this time on both savory and sweet recipes, this is a collection of “jazzed-up” Southern-inspired recipes like Georgia Peach Salad with Candied Pecans and Cornbread Croutons, Mojito-Marinated Skirt Steak with Chimichurri, Hot Sauce Chipotle-Fried Chicken, Turkey and Mustard Greens Enchiladas and Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies. Clarkson Potter, March 14.
Blk + Vegan by Instagrammer Emani Corcran (130k followers) looks at Black food culture through vegan food like jambalaya, Caribbean rice and beans and spiced waffles. Page Street, March 14.
The officially Official Cookbook of the Chile Pepper Institute by Paul W. Bosland and Wendy V. Hamilton claims to be “the only book organized to include almost every chile pepper variety worldwide,” which is quite the claim! Profiles of 50 varieties, plus 80 recipes to use them. University of New Mexico Press, March 15.
For the fancy coffee fan in your life: Let There Be Coffee is an exploration of the past, present, and future of coffee by Emanuelis Ryklys, owner of Crooked Nose & Coffee Stories in Vilnius, Lithuania. Two Silences, March 21.
I have definitely written this one up before so I guess the release date changed? Anyway Mind Over Batter by psychotherapist/baker Jack Hazan looks at baking as therapy, with 75 recipes inspired by his Syrian heritage as well as American classics. Chronicle, March 21.
In Totally Kosher, blogger Chanie Apfelbaum shares how to “bring global flavors to a kosher kitchen.” 150 recipes including homemade Chili Crisp, Miso Matzo Ball Soup, Kishke Corndogs, Tahdig Toast, Waffle Cone Chicken Drumsticks, Cauliflower Kasha Varnishkes, and Brownie Bar Hamantaschen. Clarkson Potter, March 21.
Sundays by Mark Pupo sounds very sweet: it’s a memoir of Mark cooking with his son Sam every Sunday for a year, with 52 recipes. Appetite by Random House, March 28.
Rachel Roddy’s An A-Z of Pasta is a guide to 50 pasta shapes and 100 ideas for what to do with them. Knopf, March 28.
Pretty cover on this ingredient-centered Greek cookbook, Salt of the Earth, by Carolina Doriti. Recipes range from classics (fisherman’s soup, beef dolmades) to modern favorites (Taramosalata and Grape Leaves with Caper Tzatziki). Quadrille, March 28.
This one has a fun concept: Rustle Up by Rhiannon Batten and Laura Rowe is a collection of simple, one-paragraph recipes that aim to get you to stop fussing and overthinking dishes. Everything from breakfast to dinner to cocktail hour to party food. Pavillion, March 28.
Sydney chef Sarah Tiong shares her riffs on Asian classics in Sarah Tiong’s Modern Asian. Asking readers to “let your dishes be borderless,” she offers recipes such as Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs with Spring Onion Salad, Roasted Rendang Pumpkin and Coconut, Tom Yum Ceviche, Sticky Orange and Szechuan Pepper Chicken, and Chocolate, Walnut and Five-Spice Tart. Page Street, March 28.
In Praise of Home Cooking is Liana Krissoff’s ode to the home kitchen. Part manifesto, part memoir, and all cookbook, the book features essential recipes, technique tips, and advice Krissoff gives her own daughter when teaching her how to cook. Abrams, March 28.
Indian Flavor Every Day by Maya Kaimal shares simple recipes to incorporate Indian flavors into your every day cooking. In other words, just what the title says. Recipes include Golden Noodles with Tarka Crunch, Roasted Asparagus with Tamarind and Crispy Shallots, and Chicken Chettinad with Black Pepper Coconut Masala. Clarkson Potter, March 28.
It’s time for another pandemic cooking book, this one from Canadian author Laura Calder. Kitchen Bliss is full of ssays, insights, fuss-free recipes, and more.
She’s baaaaack: Alison Roman’s Sweet Enough, her first baking book, is on its way. (Fun fact, according to some Substack widget buried deep in the settings, the newsletter SPN shares the most subscribers in common with is Roman’s.) The words she uses to describe the recipes in this book are "casual, effortless, chic" with a Roman-esque twist, including Salted Lemon Pie, Raspberries and Sour Cream, Toasted Rice Pudding, and Caramelized Maple Tart. Clarkson Potter, March 28.
Chefwise by Shari Bayer is described as “a What They Don’t Teach You at Harvard Business School for the hospitality industry.” Restaurant pros from around the world—including Massimo Bottura, Jeremy Chan, Tom Colicchio, Nina Compton, Wylie Dufresne, Suzanne Goin, Enrique Olvera, Eric Ripert, Clare Smyth, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Alice Waters—share the best lessons they’ve learned over the course of their careers.
Other March titles I’m watching…
The Unofficial Big Lebowski Cocktail Book by André Darlington. Epic Ink, March 7.
The Korean K-Drama Cookbook by Choi Heejae. Tuttle, March 7.
Call the Midwife the Official Cookbook by Annie Gray. Insight, March 7.
Cake & Loaf Gatherings by Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham. Penguin Canada, March 14.
Italy on a Plate by Susan Gravely. Vietri Publishing, March 14.
BBQ For All by Marcus Bawdon. Ryland Peters & Small, March 14.
The Edible Flower by Erin Bunting and Jo Facer. Laurence King, March 14.
Cucina di Amalfi by Ursula Ferrigno. Ryland Peters & Small, March 14.
The World at Your Table: Inspiring Tabletop Designs by Stephanie Stokes. Rizzoli: March 14.
One Wok, One Pot by Kwoklyn Wan. Quadrille, March 14.
Did You Eat Yet? by Ronnie Woo. Harvest, March 14.
Jewish Flavours of Italy by Silvia Nacamulli. Green Bean Books, March 17.
Chiles and Smoke by Brad Prose. Harvard Common Press, March 21.
The Unofficial Virgin River Cookbook by Dahlia Clearwater. Skyhorse, March 21.
Everyday Herbal Teamaking by Glenna A. McLean. Microcosm, March 28.
The Wiley Canning Company Cookbook by Chelsea J. O’Leary. Blue Hills Press, March 28.
Comfort Food the Cowboy Way by Kent and Shannon Rollins. Harvest: March 28.
Alice in Wonderland: The Official Cookbook by Elena Craig and S.T. Bende. Insight, March 28.
The New French Wine by Jon Bonné. Ten Speed, March 28.
