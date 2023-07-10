Howdy cookbook fans!
EXCITING NEWS! After my post on the cookbooks of The Bear season 2 ran on Friday, I got a DM from Eric Frankel…the set designer for The Bear season 2. Did I want to see the list of books he purchased for the new season, he wanted to know?
Where’s the fun in that?! was my response.
But, no, obviously I did. And with his permission, I have added the list to the bottom of the original article. You can also see those books below. Thank you Eric!! Everyone say thank you Eric in the comments. And click the big orange button below for the full list of cookbooks.
UPDATE: Direct from Set, Here Are the Rest of the Books
THE BEAR HAS SPOKEN. After this ran on Friday, I got an instagram DM from Eric Frankel, the Set Decorator for The Bear! He forwarded me a list of the books he purchased for this season, which begins with a nod towards LA’s Now Serving, South Pasadena’s Prospect, and Chicago’s Myopic Books, which is nice.
Okay here are the books we missed from this season, see if you can spot ‘em!
More Fish, More Veg : Simple, Sustainable Recipes and Know-how for Everyday Deliciousness by Tom Walton
On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen by Jeremy Fox with Noah Galuten (chefs do love this book)
L.A. Son by Roy Choi with Tien Nguyen and Natasha Phan (I saw this but somehow it didn’t make the post? IDK.)
Coi by Daniel Patterson with Peter Meehan
Septime by Bertrand Grébaut, Théophile Pourriat, and Benoit Cohen
Almost Filipino by Liezel de la Isla
Vibration Cooking by Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor
Hungry by Jeff Gordinier
Susur by Susur Lee
Roberta’s by Brandon Hoy, Carlo Mirarchi, Chris Parachini, and Kathleen Wheelock
Roberta’s: Still Cookin’ by Brandon Hoy and Carlo Mirarchi
In Bibi’s Kitchen by Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen
Alinea by Grant Achatz
Brown Sugar Kitchen by Tanya Holland
My Korea by Hooni Kim
There were actually 4 copies of The Best American Food Writing, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.
Core by Clare Smyth
Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara, which is maybe the most important book in the season because we actually see Richie reading it, but it’s not a cookbook.
Toothache Magazine issues 2-10, editor Nick Muncy
Noma 2.0 by René Redzepi et al.
魚づくし―魚介の日本料理 by 春香 山本
焼く by Tooru Okuda
Princess Pamela’s Soul Food Cookbook by Pamela Strobel
Salami by Hans Gissinger and Gerard Oberle
In the Kitchen With Love by Sophia Loren (!)(can’t find a link for this womp)
Beard on Bread by James Beard
Pastry by Michel Roux (this is the one that was killing me and I never figured it out sigh)
Thanks y’all, see you tomorrow for your regularly scheduled cookbook programming.
Thank you, Eric 😄