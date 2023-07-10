Howdy cookbook fans!

EXCITING NEWS! After my post on the cookbooks of The Bear season 2 ran on Friday, I got a DM from Eric Frankel…the set designer for The Bear season 2. Did I want to see the list of books he purchased for the new season, he wanted to know?

Where’s the fun in that?! was my response.

But, no, obviously I did. And with his permission, I have added the list to the bottom of the original article. You can also see those books below. Thank you Eric!! Everyone say thank you Eric in the comments. And click the big orange button below for the full list of cookbooks.

The Bear Season 2: All of the Cookbooks

UPDATE: Direct from Set, Here Are the Rest of the Books

The pre-reno kitchen library. From a positive place!! <3

THE BEAR HAS SPOKEN. After this ran on Friday, I got an instagram DM from Eric Frankel, the Set Decorator for The Bear! He forwarded me a list of the books he purchased for this season, which begins with a nod towards LA’s Now Serving, South Pasadena’s Prospect, and Chicago’s Myopic Books, which is nice.

Okay here are the books we missed from this season, see if you can spot ‘em!

Thanks y’all, see you tomorrow for your regularly scheduled cookbook programming.