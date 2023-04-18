Howdy cookbook fans!

As you read this I am probably on my way from Brussels to Barcelona and am thusly not able to blog a cookbook blog for you today! Thankfully, the folks at the Milk Street Cooking School wanted me to tell you all a bit about their upcoming virtual cooking classes—win-win! The following is an advertisement however I have covered each of these cookbooks and their authors in this newsletter previously, so I know you’re going to like what you see.

Let me know what you think of the classes? And see you again soon!

The Milk Street Cooking School started running virtual events early in the pandemic—and never stopped. Last year, they ran over 200 (!) livestream events. Many of Milk Street’s teachers are—you guessed it—cookbook authors, and they teach classes featuring recipes from recent and upcoming titles. In the next month alone, Milk Street will have classes with the likes of Abra Berens (Pulp), Petty Pandean-Elliott (The Indonesian Table), Meryl Feinstein (Pasta Every Day, out in September), Anna Hezel (Tin to Table), Giuseppe dell’Anno (Giuseppe’s Italian Bakes), Emiko Davies (Cinnamon and Salt), Sheela Prakash (Salad Seasons), Uyen Luu (Vietnamese Vegetarian)...and more.



A special offer for Stained Page News readers: 15% off all Milk Street classes & workshops for the next month. Just pop in the code STAINEDPAGE to get your discount. And keep reading below for highlights of upcoming events!

For the Love of Fruit with Abra Berens

Wednesday, April 19, 6-7:15 p.m. EDT - This one is coming up soon, so sign up while spots remain!

Poached pears in wine. Roasted grapes glazed with a splash of brandy. Sweet-and-savory brined cherries spooned onto a cheese board alongside spiced nuts. Sound fancy? Nope: it’s simply fruit, prepared to its greatest potential. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more passionate advocate for fruit than guest chef Abra Berens, who literally wrote the book—Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit—on the topic. Join her to learn to give fruit the love and care it deserves.

The Indonesian Table with Petty Pandean-Elliott

Saturday, April 22, 1-2:15 p.m. EDT

With 17,000 islands and some of the world’s most extraordinary biodiversity, it’s no surprise that the food of Indonesia is remarkably diverse and incredibly flavorful. Guest chef Petty Pandean-Elliott’s great passion is sharing Indonesia’s rich food history. In this class, you’ll learn two dishes from her book, The Indonesian Table, that illustrate key ingredients and techniques in Indonesian home cooking: a ceviche of fresh tuna dressed in a punchy marinade of chilies, shallots, basil and lime; and a fragrant chicken curry spiked with lemongrass, pandan, turmeric and lime leaves.

Spring Into Salad Season with Sheela Prakash

Tuesday, April 25, 6-7:15 p.m. EDT

We’re turning salads you thought you knew on their heads. Join us for a class with guest chef Sheela Prakash, self-proclaimed salad fanatic and author of Salad Seasons, that will get you excited to eat your greens—and every other color of the rainbow. On the docket for transformation are pasta salad and fruit salad, which can both be totally forgettable—or ridiculously good. Join us to change your salad strategy forever.

Homemade Vietnamese Noodles Two Ways with Uyen Luu

Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. EDT

Noodle lovers, take notice! Guest chef Uyen Luu, author of Vietnamese Vegetarian, is back for a class all about the art of the noodle. We will start by making our own banh canh noodles, which are a Vietnamese cousin to Japanese udon noodles. Pleasantly chewy, these noodles are shockingly easy to make entirely from scratch. All you need is some tapioca starch, a bit of rice flour, a rolling pin and the encouraging support of an expert like Uyen. With a bundle of homemade noodles on hand, you need ideas on what to do with them, and Uyen has no shortage. You’ll learn to make a noodle soup from Uyen’s mom’s hometown and a batch of pan-fried noodles tossed with oyster sauce and sautéed greens.

All of Milk Street’s events are recorded, so even if you can’t be there in real time, you can always watch the recording. Full recipes, pre-class prep instructions and helpful resources are provided before every event so that you can cook along with the teacher if you like. Plus, gift cards to Milk Street’s virtual classes make great gifts, because there’s something for everyone. Get a gift card here.



Questions? You can find the Milk Street Cooking School here.