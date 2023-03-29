Howdy cookbook fans!

Apologies for not getting this to you yesterday, but there are so many April releases this year?! I normally think of March as the big spring release month, but as you’ll see below, April is really showing off for 2023. This email is already too long for email clients, so click on the headline to read this one in your browser.

And now without further ado, here are your April 2023 cookbook releases!

The Stained Page News April 2023 Cookbook Preview

When I was a kid I loved sandwich cookies. And now there’s a whole cookbook dedicated to them! Stuffed by Heather Mubarak has 65 mix-n-match recipes, and also a pretty rad cover. Chronicle, April 4.

London baker Manuel Monade demonstrations how the four stages of breadmaking (kneading, proving, shaping and baking) can help de-stress your life in Breaditation . Robinson, April 4.

Tekebash and Saba by Saba Alemayoh tells the story of a mother and daughter duo and their ties to their homeland of Ethiopia. Mother Tekebash fled the civil war when she was 17; daughter Saba was born in Sudan and now owns Melbourne restaurant Saba’s Ethiopia. A family and cultural history with recipes. Interlink, April 4.

Meliz’s Kitchen is a collection of Turkish/Cypriot recipes from blogger/YouTuber Meliz Berg . This is the book’s US release, it is already out in the UK. (Also a rare instance where I think the US cover is better than the UK cover?) Interlink, April 4.

It’s tea time with Afternoon Tea Is the New Happy Hour by Gail Greco . 75 recipes for high tea! Thomas Nelson, April 4.

I like the concept behind 20-40-60 Minute Dinners by Kate Otterstrom , which is exactly what it sounds like. How much time do you have? This book has a recipe for you. Shadow Mountain, April 4.

“L’arte dell’arrangiarsi,” or the Italian art of making do with what you have, is the focus of Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia. 100 recipes that focus on “humble” ingredients like beans and lentils, inexpensive fish and cuts of meat, vegetables from the garden, rice, pasta, and leftovers. Artisan, April 4.

London’s Chef Tee (aka Tarell Mcintosh) sadly had to shutter his restaurant, Paradise Cove, earlier this year. But his cooking lives on in his new cookbook, Chef Tee’s Caribbean Kitchen . Ryland Peters & Small, April 11.

Have TikTok/Insta board envy? Marissa Mullen of That Cheese Plate is back with her second cookbook, That Cheese Plate Wants to Party , which will show you how to put together elaborate cheese plates and other boards for holidays, parties and more. Dial Press: April 11.

Budget cookbooks can be triiiiiicky, because the prices of different foods depend on where you are, and also are constantly changing. BUT I have long hoped for a cookbook that really nails the genre; maybe Break Bread on a Budget by former MasterChef contestant Lexy Rogers will be the one to do it? Row House, April 11.

Georgia chef Terry Sargent serves vegan barbecue at his restaurant, Grass Vegan BBQ Joint, outside Atlanta. And now he shares recipes like Smoked Pineapple Salsa, Glazed Smoked Asparagus, Smoked Creamy Pumpkin Soup, Smoked Mushroom and Vegan Carnitas Tacos and Smoky Ratatouille in Vegan Barbecue . Harvard Common Press, April 11.

She’s baaaaaa-aack: it might be because people used to tell me I looked like her in my bottle-blond waitressing days, but I have always had a soft spot for Kristin Cavallari amongst the celebrity cookbook authors? (I also had a massive obsession with The Hills, so.) Her previous cookbooks have been NYT bestsellers; I expect her latest Truly Simple will do the same. Rodale, April 11.

NYC pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz will be swinging by SPN to tell you all about her new book More Than Cake HERSELF in a couple weeks, so I won’t get into it too much here. Except to say if you are bored with your baking books, maybe give this one a shot. Artisan, April 11.

Cult Sando by Jimmy Callaway explores the fine are of the Japanese sando. Hardie Grant, April 11.

From dosas to banh xeo to blini, these are some Seriously Good Pancakes in the new book from Sue Quinn . Quadrille, April 11.

Eataly ! Like the Italian food stores, but now it’s a cookbook by Oscar Farinetti . Phaidon, April 12.

Indonesian food gets the big Phaidon treatment in The Indonesian Table by chef Petty Pandean-Elliott . Phaidon, April 12.

I love dal! So I am very excited to expand my dal repertoire with Prathiba Karan’s The Book of Dals . Almost 200 pages of dals! Ebury, April 15.

Looking to eat less meat? The concept behind The Vegan Bridge by Romain Avril and Richelle Tablang is to slowly incorporate hallmarks of vegan cooking into your omnivore diet. Whitecap, April 15.

Norwegian foods expert Nevada Berg returns with a follow-up to 2018’s North Wild Kitchen in Norwegian Baking Through the Seasons. 90 sweet and savory recipes pegged to Norwegian holidays, traditions, and seasons. Prestel, April 18.

Under the Tuscan Sun author Frances Mayes is out with a cookbook called Pasta Veloce , written with Susan Wyler . You may not get the guy or the falling-apart Tuscan villa, but you can have the pasta. Abrams, April 18.

I was a fan of Steven Satterfield’s first book, Root to Leaf (some of you paid subscribers have even gotten it as your digital recommendation!), so I am super excited to see his new book, Vegetable Revelations . The book explores topics like “how texture affects the eating experience, how globally inspired ingredients can make vegetables more compelling, and how valuing every part of a plant is the key to creative cooking,” and offers tons of recipes. Harper Wave, April 18.

Hey do y’all remember the Peruvian-American couple in Georgia who went viral on the Humans of New York Instagram page discussing their life story amidst the pandemic’s impact on restaurants and got a book deal afterward? That book, Cristy’s Kitchen , is out April 18! William Morrow.

Ikoyi is a big fancy chef book from Phaidon, written by chef Jeremy Chan. Chan runs the restaurant with childhood pal Iré Hassan-Odukale, and the tasting menu draws inspiration from Sub-Saharan West Africa, Hong Kong, Canada, and Europe, as well as local and seasonal produce. April 19.

My former Epicurious colleague Sheela Prakash is out with her second cookbook, Salad Seasons . I asked her to give us a little taste of what we can expect from this new book and here’s what she said: “Summer isn't the only time of year to embrace salads. Peak-season produce anytime of year (yes, even cabbage in the dead of winter) has the ability to be transformed. This book teaches you how to create surprising and inspired salads 365 days a year.“ Rizzoli, April 25.

Your imaginary British baking grandmother Mary Berry is back with a new cookbook tied to a BBC show, both called Cook and Share . 100 recipes, not all baking, but some baking. BBC Books, April 25.

Meal planning fiends, start your engines: Jeanine Donofrio of Love and Lemons fame is here with a new book on the subject, Simple Feel Good Food . Avery, April 25.

Ever-Green Vietnamese from Andrea Nguyen explores the wide world of vegetable-centric Vietnamese food (and includes a recipe for vegan fish sauce!). Recipes sound very tasty, including Smoky Tofu-Nori Wontons, Steamed Veggie Bao, Fast Vegetarian Pho, Nuoc Cham Cabbage Stir-Fry, Green Mango, Beet, and Herb Salad, and Oven-Fried Crispy Shiitake Imperial Rolls. Ten Speed, April 25.

Richard Makin , the man behind popular Instagram account @schoolnightvegan, is here with his first cookbook, Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan . Over 100 recipes, all vegan, from breakfast to dinner party fare. Newseed, April 25.

Hey it’s a cocktail book from the best little cocktail-n-oysters bar in Brooklyn, Maison Premiere! The Maison Premiere Almanac by (deep breath) Joshua Boissy, Krystof Zizka, Jordan Mackay, and William Elliott has 90 cocktail recipes that draw on classics from New York, New Orleans, and Paris, and also oyster intel. Clarkson Potter, April 25.

Seattle chef Michela Tartaglia brings us 50 seasonal pasta recipes inspired by the Pacific Northwest in A Pasta for All Seasons. Sasquatch, April 25.

Calling tinned fish lovers: Anna Hezel has written a collection of “fancy, snacky recipes for tin-thusiasts and a-fish-ionados” called Tin to Table that you won’t want to miss. Recipes include a Triple Pickle Smoked Salmon Butter Sandwich, Canned Clam Garlic Bread, Sardine Curry Puffs, Caesar Popcorn, Tuna Noodle Casserole 2.0 with Salt and Vinegar Crumbs, Vermouth Hour Potato Chips with Mussels, Olives, and Piparras, and Mac and Mack(erel). Chronicle, April 25.

Asada is the second collaboration of authors Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral , who co-authored 2019’s Oaxaca. This book looks at the Mexican-American grilling culture of Southern California, and divides the book into 8 chapters focused on a different component of these cookouts: botanas (appetizers), carnes (meats), mariscos (seafood), side dishes and vegetables, salsas, aguas frescas, cocktails, and dessert. Abrams, April 25.

The North African Cookbook is a Phaidon cuisine bible covering Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya. Written by Jeff Koehler , an American food writer living in Spain, the book has 445 recipes (!). April 26.

More Phaidon big books! Nancy Singleton Hachisu, author of the publisher’s Japan cookbook bible in addition to many other titles on Japanese food, has written Japan: The Vegetarian Cookbook. 250 recipes and 1 lovely cover. April 27.

Other books I’m excited about: