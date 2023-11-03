Howdy cookbook fans!

And hello from chilly Austin. Apologies for this being a smidge late, this past week has been rather intense for me on a personal level and sometimes real life takes priority.

But the cookbooks keep on coming, and where there are fall cookbook releases, that’s where I’ll be, too. Things are starting to slow down a bit as we get closer to the holidays (maybe that’s why September and October were so nuts), but there are still some gems in this batch. Also! Since the list is short we can do allll the covers, for your viewing enjoyment. Here we go!

Today's issue of Stained Page News is brought to you by Hardie Grant North America and Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, the first two titles in a series of six small books dedicated to the art of food preservation by Darra Goldstein, Cortney Burns, and Richard Martin. Packed with history, kitchen inspiration, and unabashedly delicious recipes, these books are a guide to new culinary adventures.

The Stained Page News November 2023 Cookbook Preview

YouTuber (1m subscribers) and Instagrammer (248k subscribers) Danni Rose has written her first cookbook: Danni’s Juke Joint Comfort Food Cookbook , which is full of her signature recipes from her Southern family, including dishes served at her dad’s titular juke joint. Recipes include dishes like “Cheddar Pancakes with BBQ Pulled Pork, Daddy's Fried Cheese Grits, Cajun Deviled Eggs, Jack & Pepsi Slushies, Spatchcocked Whole Fried Chicken, Ole Skool Mac 'n' Cheese, Pot Likker Greens, [and] Church Lady Candied Apples.” Harvest, November 7.

Journalist Mark Kurlansky takes a historical look at onions around the world in The Core of an Onion, along with 100 recipes and pen-and-ink drawings done by the author (!). Bloomsbury, November 7.

Los Angeles chef and cookbook author Nancy Silverton returns with a book that seeks to perfect the American baking cannon: The Cookie That Changed My Life . Per the publisher’s copy, “Biting into a particularly delicious peanut butter cookie one day, she and had an epiphany: every single thing we bake should taste this good,” and thus she set off to improve classics like apple pie, carrot cake, cornbread, biscuits, lemon bars, and much more. Written with Carolynn Carreño . Knopf, November 14.

Snoop Dogg is back with a new cookbook, and this time he’s brought a friend: in Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon , he collaborates with pal/rapper Earl “E-40” Stevens , the titular “goon with the spoon.” The recipes are a collection of dishes the pals like to cook together as well as some recipes from E-40’s Filipino food brand, The Lumpia Company. Chronicle, November 14.

Sam Way aka @samseats on Tiktok (10m followers) has written his first cookbook, also called Sam’s Eats . Way’s thing is he makes accessible restaurant-quality food; recipes include PB&J Brioche French Toast, Herby Breadcrumb Salmon Traybake, Gnocchi Carbonara, Pork Ribs with Cucumber Slaw, Smash Burgers, Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken, Chicory, Blue Cheese & Grapefruit Salad, and Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. Voracious, November 14.

A 50th anniversary edition of Madhur Jaffrey’s classic An Invitation to Indian Cooking gets a refresh with a foreword from self-professed “superfan” Yotam Ottolenghi and illustrations from the author herself. Knopf, November 21.

Another rerelease: The French Chef Cookbook by Julia Child. I am sure most of you are familiar with the book, so I am going to talk about that COVER! So 1960s yet so modern! Minimalist design with the maximalist font! Obsessed. Knopf, November 21.

Okay pals that’s it for November! Have a great weekend.