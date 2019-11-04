A spryly reported newsletter covering the cookbook publishing industry and featuring recipe excerpts, interviews, and news for cookbook lovers.

—The Future of Food Media Is in Your Inbox [TASTE]

Do you love cookbooks?

I love cookbooks. And what’s more, I know cookbooks: I’ve been a professional cookbook critic for over ten years, and my reviews have appeared on Eater, Epicurious, Lucky Peach, and Food 52.

Stained Page News is where I share news, recipes, exciting upcoming books, details on new releases, my personal recommendations, and random cookbook-related content that I think is funny. I also feature deeper dives into obscure sub-genres, long-forgotten titles, and interviews with some of the brightest minds in the cookbook world. SPN has been featured in the New York Times and on NPR, and was named one of the 80 best single-operator newsletters on the internet by Inside Hook.

If you want to geek out about cookbooks, you have come to the right place.

Everyone gets these on Tuesdays:

2 news digests per month.

1 essay, either by me or a contributor, per month.

1 issue highlighting the new releases coming out next month.

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Paid subscribers get all that, plus:

The pride of supporting cookbook journalism! I pay my writers, and your subscription supports that.

Ability to comment on all posts.

Very occasional exclusive content.

Stained Page News is a 2023 IACP award-winning newsletter!

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