Do you love cookbooks?

I love cookbooks. And what’s more, I know cookbooks: I’ve been a professional cookbook critic for over ten years, and my reviews have appeared on Eater, Epicurious, Lucky Peach, and Food 52.

Stained Page News is where I share news, recipes, exciting upcoming books, details on new releases, my personal recommendations, and random cookbook-related content that I think is funny. I also feature deeper dives into obscure sub-genres, long-forgotten titles, and interviews with some of the brightest minds in the cookbook world. SPN has been featured in the New York Times and on NPR, and was named one of the 80 best single-operator newsletters on the internet by Inside Hook.

If you want to geek out about cookbooks, you have come to the right place.

Everyone gets these on Tuesdays:

2 news digests per month.

1 essay, either by me or a contributor, per month.

1 issue highlighting the new releases coming out next month.

Paid subscribers get all that, plus:

Friday issues, which will be a sort of informal book club: updates from me, what I’m cooking, what I’m reading, discussion threads, and the occasional recipe.

Ability to comment on all posts.

1 personalized cookbook recommendation via email per year. This can be for you or for a gift for someone. It will be very similar to the reader request columns I have done in the past, but in your inbox once a year. Details below.

Introducing the SPN Bookshelf Club!

The Bookshelf Club is a top tier subscription for readers who really want to show their support for Stained Page News. They will get everything paid subscribers get, plus…

… 3 total personalized cookbook recommendations per year. Two will be via email. One will be very special…

One annotated cookbook per year! I will buy a copy, write a note in the front about why I picked it to you, and lightly annotate it (circle recipes I think sound fun, star good tips in the margins, that kind of thing). In other words, I AM GOING TO STAIN A (some) PAGE(s) FOR YOU. Details below.

