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Upcoming Titles from Al Roker, Roy Choi, More!
Plus Fred Armisen does a holiday cookbook bit.
Jan 24, 2024
10
1
New Year, New Book Deals, Newsletter
Happy new year cookbook nerds!
Jan 3, 2024
9
8
December 2023
Recipes in Memoirs and Narrative Nonfiction
When to include recipes? And why?
Dec 18, 2023
30
7
4
Introducing the Cookbooks of December 2023!
Ending the year with a bang.
Dec 4, 2023
25
November 2023
The Welcoming World of Dishoom; Best of 2023
Howdy cookbook fans!
Nov 27, 2023
26
3
This Book Is the Best Thing I've Ever Worked On
Announcing Cured: Cooking with Ferments, Pickles, Preserves, & More
Nov 16, 2023
48
18
4
New Food Scholarship Prize; A Cookbook Author Tribute Song
Cookbooks in braille, book deals, a BLUE cover, and honestly a lot more!
Nov 8, 2023
13
4
2
Introducing the Cookbooks of November 2023!
A short list with some gems on it.
Nov 3, 2023
42
2
October 2023
Reporting a Cookbook from War-Torn Ukraine
A Q&A with cookbook author Anna Voloshyna.
Oct 25, 2023
30
7
5
Could Your Family Recipes Become a Bestselling Cookbook?
Survey says: 2/3s of Americans think theirs could!
Oct 18, 2023
16
1
2
Are Restaurant Cookbooks Back?
A Q&A with The Lula Cafe Cookbook author, chef Jason Hammel.
Oct 11, 2023
24
2
2
My Book Was Stolen to Teach AI. Was Yours?
Plus: we won an IACP award!!!!
Oct 4, 2023
26
19
1
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