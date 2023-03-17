Stained Page News

Stepping in the culinary discourse of the day.
12
More than just a pretty plate.
6
Or why I don't like bringing screens into the kitchen.
28
Plus book deals for King Arthur, another TikTok person, and more!
2
BLUEBONNETS ARE HERE!
6

February 2023

Cheerful, easy-going cookbooks for spring.
Please invite me to your dinner party.
11
Including personalized cookbook recommendations...
3
Plus: A Belgian baking book! And RIP Jean Anderson.
7
The rare 5 exclamation point headline.
2

January 2023

Welcome back to Stained Page News!
Plus: Canada's cookbook queen Jean Paré dies at 95.
