Howdy cookbook fans!
And welcome to the IACP-nominated cookbook newsletter Stained Page News!!! Boy does that feel good to type. When the nominees were announced earlier this week, I almost missed the email—I’m on the cookbook awards executive committee this year, and assumed that was why I was getting an email about it. And then I noticed the subject line started with “Congratulations.” WILD. The announcement came the second I hit send on Tuesday’s issue, which is why I didn’t mention it there!
My co-finalists are G. Daniela Galarza and Hanna Raskin, both of whom are colleagues (and in Daniela’s case, former co-worker!) I have known for years and have the utmost respect for. I can’t recommend their newsletters enough: Daniela writes the Eat Voraciously newsletter for The Washington Post, which is a what-the-heck’s-for-dinner daily newsletter full of light lift but super tasty recipes presented in Daniela’s graceful and approachable voice. And Hanna writeshere on Substack, which features original reporting on food and drink in the American South, a task that seems nearly impossible to do as an independent journalist but that Hanna conquers with aplomb. It’s truly a case of just being honored to be nominated in their company.
Anyway, I just wanted to take a minute to thank all of your for reading this newsletter, from the bottom of my heart. Stained Page News is a ton of work, and I love doing it so very much, and I will never not be shocked and honored that there are so many of you out there who love reading it as much as I love writing it. Thank you for loving cookbooks as much as I do.
Okay now let’s get into the cookbook noms before I start crying. Feel free to discuss the choices here in the comments! I can’t join in because of my role in the program, but I’m eager to hear your thoughts. (This is also why there are no affiliate links in this issue.)
The 2023 IACP Cookbook Awards Finalists
American
Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home
Eric Kim
Clarkson Potter
Six California Kitchens: A Collection of Recipes, Stories, and Cooking Lessons from a Pioneer of California Cuisine
Sally Schmitt; Bruce Smith
Chronicle Books
The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family: A Cookbook
Bill Leung, Kaitlin Leung, Judy Leung and Sarah Leung
Clarkson Potter
Baking Sweet & Savory, Confections and Desserts
Flour Power: The Practice and Pursuit of Baking Sourdough Bread
Tara Jensen
Clarkson Potter
The King Arthur Baking School: Lessons and Recipes for Every Baker
King Arthur Baking Company
Countryman
The Perfect Loaf: The Craft and Science of Sourdough Breads, Sweets, and More: A Baking Book
Maurizio Leo
Clarkson Potter
Chefs & Restaurants
Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora
Reem Assil
Ten Speed Press
Horn Barbecue
Matt Horn
Harvard Common Press
Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans
Mason Hereford; with JJ Goode
Ten Speed Press
Children, Youth & Family
Dynamite Kids: Cooking School Delicious Recipes That Teach All the Skills You Need: A Cookbook
Dana Bowen and Sara Kate Gillingham
Clarkson Potter
Gaby’s Latin American Kitchen
Gaby Melian
America’s Test Kitchen Kids
(Serious) New Cook: Recipes, Tips, and Techniques
Leah Su Quiroga; Cammie Kim Lin
Rizzoli
Culinary Travel
KOKS
Tim Ecott
Sprotin
On the Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh
Romy Gill
Hardie Grant Books
West Winds: Recipes, History and Tales from Jamaica
Riaz Phillips
DK
Food Issues & Matters
Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts
Daniel Holzman; Matt Rodbard
Harper Wave
The Miller’s Daughter: Unusual Flours & Heritage Grains: Stories and Recipes from Hayden Flour Mills
Emma Zimmerman
Hardie Grant Books
What Your Food Ate: How to Restore Our Land and Reclaim Our Health
David R. Montgomery; Anne Biklé
Norton
Food Photography & Styling
A Year at Catbird Cottage: Recipes for a Nourished Life
Melina Hammer
Ten Speed Press
Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings
Elle Simone Scott
America’s Test Kitchen
Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook
Rick Martínez
Clarkson Potter
General
Food52 Simply Genius: Recipes for Beginners, Busy Cooks & Curious People [A Cookbook]
Kristen Miglore
Ten Speed Press
Milk Street: Cook What You Have
Christopher Kimball
Hachette Book Group
Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things Bold, vegetable-forward recipes plus homemade sauces, condiments, and more to build a flavor-packed pantry: A Cookbook
Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi
Clarkson Potter
Health & Nutrition
Evergreen Kitchen: Weeknight Vegetarian Dinners for Everyone
Bri Beaudoin
Penguin Random House Canada
Good for Your Gut: A Plant-Based Digestive Health Guide and Nourishing Recipes for Living Well
Desiree Nielsen
Penguin Random House Canada
Vegan Cooking for Two
America’s Test Kitchen
America’s Test Kitchen
International
Hoppers: The Cookbook: Recipes, Memories and Inspiration from Sri Lankan Homes, Streets and Beyond
Karan Gokani
Quadrille Publishing
Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook
Rick Martínez
Clarkson Potter
THE PASTA QUEEN: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories
Nadia Caterina Munno with Katie Parla
S&S / Gallery Books
Literary or Historical Food Writing
A Place at the Nayarit: How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community
Natalia Molina
University of California Press
Our Fermented Lives: A History of How Fermented Foods Have Shaped Cultures & Communities
Julia Skinner
Storey Publishing
Slow Cooked: An Unexpected Life in Food Politics
Marion Nestle
University of California Press
Sweet Land of Liberty: A History of America in 11 Pies
Rossi Anastopoulo
ABRAMS
Self-Published
At Home by Gavin Kaysen
Gavin Kaysen; Nick Fauchald
Published in the U.S. by Spoon Thief Publishing; Publisher: Nick Fauchald
My South Texas Kitchen
Yvette Zuniga Jemison
Yvette Zuniga Jemison
Room at the Table: Gluten-Free Recipes, Stories and Tips to Share With the People You Love
Lisa Samuel
Lisa Samuel
Single Subject
Cooking with Mushrooms: A Fungi Lover’s Guide to the World’s Most Versatile, Flavorful, Health-Boosting Ingredients
Andrea Gentl
Artisan Books, Workman Publishing; Hachette Book Group
Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple
Jorge Gaviria
Chronicle Books
The Wok: Recipes and Techniques
J. Kenji López-Alt
Norton
Wine, Beer or Spirits
Bourbon: The Story of Kentucky Whiskey
Clay Risen
Ten Speed Press
Caesar Country: Cocktails, Clams & Canada
Aaron Harowitz; Zack Silverman
Appetite by Random House
Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em
Neal Bodenheimer; Emily Timberlake
ABRAMS
The IACP Julia Child First Book Award, Presented By The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts
Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home
Eric Kim
Clarkson Potter
Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook
Rick Martínez
Clarkson Potter
The Vegan Chinese: Kitchen Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition: A Cookbook
Hannah Che
Clarkson Potter
Finally, a quick programming note: because my time is booked out over the next few weeks with work projects, fall cookbook season, and a much-needed vacation, I’m going to pause payments for the time being. Your paid subscriptions will pick up where they left off when I unpause (IE if you have 7 months left on your subscription now, you’ll have 7 months left when I unpause). You won’t be charged renewal fees during this time, and won’t be able to upgrade. I’m also pausing book recommendations during this time, excepting recs that have already been requested. Thanks!
The Digital Media Awards and the Cookbook Awards are siloed from each other, so I don’t think my participation netted me the nod. But I did want to disclose my participation in the larger program!
Congrats!!!
Mazel tov on the nomination! I was very excited to see Stained Page News on the list and excited to see the piece from Laura Scherb a few weeks back - she and I have connected here in Chicago and it was fun to see her byline.