Howdy cookbook fans!

And welcome to the IACP-nominated cookbook newsletter Stained Page News!!! Boy does that feel good to type. When the nominees were announced earlier this week, I almost missed the email—I’m on the cookbook awards executive committee this year

, and assumed that was why I was getting an email about it. And then I noticed the subject line started with “Congratulations.” WILD. The announcement came the second I hit send on Tuesday’s issue, which is why I didn’t mention it there!

My co-finalists are G. Daniela Galarza and Hanna Raskin, both of whom are colleagues (and in Daniela’s case, former co-worker!) I have known for years and have the utmost respect for. I can’t recommend their newsletters enough: Daniela writes the Eat Voraciously newsletter for The Washington Post, which is a what-the-heck’s-for-dinner daily newsletter full of light lift but super tasty recipes presented in Daniela’s graceful and approachable voice. And Hanna writes

here on Substack, which features original reporting on food and drink in the American South, a task that seems nearly impossible to do as an independent journalist but that Hanna conquers with aplomb. It’s truly a case of just being honored to be nominated in their company.

Anyway, I just wanted to take a minute to thank all of your for reading this newsletter, from the bottom of my heart. Stained Page News is a ton of work, and I love doing it so very much, and I will never not be shocked and honored that there are so many of you out there who love reading it as much as I love writing it. Thank you for loving cookbooks as much as I do.

Okay now let’s get into the cookbook noms before I start crying. Feel free to discuss the choices here in the comments! I can’t join in because of my role in the program, but I’m eager to hear your thoughts. (This is also why there are no affiliate links in this issue.)

The 2023 IACP Cookbook Awards Finalists

American

Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home

Eric Kim

Clarkson Potter

Six California Kitchens: A Collection of Recipes, Stories, and Cooking Lessons from a Pioneer of California Cuisine

Sally Schmitt; Bruce Smith

Chronicle Books

The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family: A Cookbook

Bill Leung, Kaitlin Leung, Judy Leung and Sarah Leung

Clarkson Potter

Baking Sweet & Savory, Confections and Desserts

Flour Power: The Practice and Pursuit of Baking Sourdough Bread

Tara Jensen

Clarkson Potter

The King Arthur Baking School: Lessons and Recipes for Every Baker

King Arthur Baking Company

Countryman

The Perfect Loaf: The Craft and Science of Sourdough Breads, Sweets, and More: A Baking Book

Maurizio Leo

Clarkson Potter

Chefs & Restaurants

Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora

Reem Assil

Ten Speed Press

Horn Barbecue

Matt Horn

Harvard Common Press

Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans

Mason Hereford; with JJ Goode

Ten Speed Press

Children, Youth & Family

Dynamite Kids: Cooking School Delicious Recipes That Teach All the Skills You Need: A Cookbook

Dana Bowen and Sara Kate Gillingham

Clarkson Potter

Gaby’s Latin American Kitchen

Gaby Melian

America’s Test Kitchen Kids

(Serious) New Cook: Recipes, Tips, and Techniques

Leah Su Quiroga; Cammie Kim Lin

Rizzoli

Culinary Travel

KOKS

Tim Ecott

Sprotin

On the Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh

Romy Gill

Hardie Grant Books

West Winds: Recipes, History and Tales from Jamaica

Riaz Phillips

DK

Food Issues & Matters

Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts

Daniel Holzman; Matt Rodbard

Harper Wave

The Miller’s Daughter: Unusual Flours & Heritage Grains: Stories and Recipes from Hayden Flour Mills

Emma Zimmerman

Hardie Grant Books

What Your Food Ate: How to Restore Our Land and Reclaim Our Health

David R. Montgomery; Anne Biklé

Norton

Food Photography & Styling

A Year at Catbird Cottage: Recipes for a Nourished Life

Melina Hammer

Ten Speed Press

Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings

Elle Simone Scott

America’s Test Kitchen

Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook

Rick Martínez

Clarkson Potter

General

Food52 Simply Genius: Recipes for Beginners, Busy Cooks & Curious People [A Cookbook]

Kristen Miglore

Ten Speed Press

Milk Street: Cook What You Have

Christopher Kimball

Hachette Book Group

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things Bold, vegetable-forward recipes plus homemade sauces, condiments, and more to build a flavor-packed pantry: A Cookbook

Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi

Clarkson Potter

Health & Nutrition

Evergreen Kitchen: Weeknight Vegetarian Dinners for Everyone

Bri Beaudoin

Penguin Random House Canada

Good for Your Gut: A Plant-Based Digestive Health Guide and Nourishing Recipes for Living Well

Desiree Nielsen

Penguin Random House Canada

Vegan Cooking for Two

America’s Test Kitchen

America’s Test Kitchen

International

Hoppers: The Cookbook: Recipes, Memories and Inspiration from Sri Lankan Homes, Streets and Beyond

Karan Gokani

Quadrille Publishing

Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook

Rick Martínez

Clarkson Potter

THE PASTA QUEEN: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories

Nadia Caterina Munno with Katie Parla

S&S / Gallery Books

Literary or Historical Food Writing

A Place at the Nayarit: How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community

Natalia Molina

University of California Press

Our Fermented Lives: A History of How Fermented Foods Have Shaped Cultures & Communities

Julia Skinner

Storey Publishing

Slow Cooked: An Unexpected Life in Food Politics

Marion Nestle

University of California Press

Sweet Land of Liberty: A History of America in 11 Pies

Rossi Anastopoulo

ABRAMS

Self-Published

At Home by Gavin Kaysen

Gavin Kaysen; Nick Fauchald

Published in the U.S. by Spoon Thief Publishing; Publisher: Nick Fauchald

My South Texas Kitchen

Yvette Zuniga Jemison

Yvette Zuniga Jemison

Room at the Table: Gluten-Free Recipes, Stories and Tips to Share With the People You Love

Lisa Samuel

Lisa Samuel

Single Subject

Cooking with Mushrooms: A Fungi Lover’s Guide to the World’s Most Versatile, Flavorful, Health-Boosting Ingredients

Andrea Gentl

Artisan Books, Workman Publishing; Hachette Book Group

Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple

Jorge Gaviria

Chronicle Books

The Wok: Recipes and Techniques

J. Kenji López-Alt

Norton

Wine, Beer or Spirits

Bourbon: The Story of Kentucky Whiskey

Clay Risen

Ten Speed Press

Caesar Country: Cocktails, Clams & Canada

Aaron Harowitz; Zack Silverman

Appetite by Random House

Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em

Neal Bodenheimer; Emily Timberlake

ABRAMS

The IACP Julia Child First Book Award, Presented By The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts

Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home

Eric Kim

Clarkson Potter

Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico: A Cookbook

Rick Martínez

Clarkson Potter

The Vegan Chinese: Kitchen Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition: A Cookbook

Hannah Che

Clarkson Potter

Finally, a quick programming note: because my time is booked out over the next few weeks with work projects, fall cookbook season, and a much-needed vacation, I’m going to pause payments for the time being. Your paid subscriptions will pick up where they left off when I unpause (IE if you have 7 months left on your subscription now, you’ll have 7 months left when I unpause). You won’t be charged renewal fees during this time, and won’t be able to upgrade. I’m also pausing book recommendations during this time, excepting recs that have already been requested. Thanks!