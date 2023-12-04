Howdy cookbook fans!

And welcome to your December releases preview! I am…kind of shocked? To report that, after November’s sluggish showing, there are more books than I anticipated coming out this month! Normally publishers like to get their fall books on shelves well ahead of Christmas, but we’ve got a whole bunch of titles in this issue! Many of these are from publishers located outside the US—and accordingly, many of these have already been released in their countries of origin—so perhaps that explains part of it.

So what have we here? A few vegan titles, including one that will help with your holiday party planning. Some baking books, some cocktail books (with and without alcohol), some celebrity chef books. A book that will help you make the beef Wellington of your dreams. And a book from an Italian chef that seems to be as much about cars as it is about food.

So let’s get into it, shall we?

The Stained Page News December 2023 Cookbook Preview